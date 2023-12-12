A team of researchers has reported for the first time an alleged new phenomenon appearing in the skycalled STEVE, occurred when amateur photographers of the Northern Lights noticed a type of light that no one had ever reported.

Many thought it was a new type of aurora, but an alternative explanation attributes it to such different causes that the scientists involved consider it as something separate, not a subtype of what we already knowwith some of them proposing an experiment that might prove them right.

After the discovery, the phenomenon was called Steve (Strong Thermal Emission Velocity Enhancement) to avoid the risk of giving it a name that would turn out to be wrong, as had previously happened with the so-called Stable Auroral Archeswhich turned out not to be auroras at all.

STEVEs have a different appearance from auroras, with a distinctive mauve bow instead of a glittering array of colors; both the phenomena solar storms followleading physicists to surmise that they have common origins in charged particles from the Sun crashing into the upper atmosphere.

However, Claire Gasquea graduate student at the University of California, Berkeley, didn't come to study STEVEs from a background in aurora research; instead, she was doing her PhD on how volcanoes affect the ionosphere when she heard about STEVEs STEVE during a conference.

Gasque learned of a hypothesis that STEVE would be caused by electric fields parallel to the Earth's magnetic fieldthis would explain why STEVEs, and the apparently related “green fence,” occur further from the poles than true auroras.

However, Gasque said in a statement:

“This would upset our modeling of what creates the light and energy in the aurora in some cases.”

later adding, together with the other co-authors:

“Collectively, this suggests that the fence may represent an example of a class of aurora-like emissions generated locally by parallel electric fields, not by precipitation of magnetospheric particles, although the sources of these fields may differ.”

How to explain STEVE from a scientific point of view

Electric and magnetic fields usually run at right angles to each other, so the idea that they run parallel seems like a failure, even so Gasque theoretically demonstrated that moderate electric fields parallel to the Earth's magnetic field should be able to exist at altitudes of about 110 kilometers (70 miles) when neutral atoms act as insulators.

If this were the case, these would excite the scattered oxygen and nitrogen molecules present at that height and produce a light spectrum similar to that observed for green fences.

“If you look at the spectrum of the fence, it's a lot greener than you would expect. And there is none of the blue that comes from the ionization of nitrogen.”

said Gasque, who later added:

“What this tells us is that there is only a specific energy range of electrons that can create those colors, and they can't come from space into the atmosphere, because those particles have too much energy.”

This would explain why STEVEs have a different color from auroraswhich depends on the ionization of different chemical elements in the atmosphere, also could justify why STEVEs are accompanied by ultraviolet emissions at specific frequencies, as predicted by Gasque and colleagues.

Although fences and STEVEs have been observed at lower latitudes than auroras, both occur during geomagnetic storms after explosions on the Sunsuggesting a connection, in any case Gasque proposes that these storms create conditions in which electric fields can accelerate particles to produce other types of light.

To test this theory, you need to test things experimentally, and Gasque and colleagues propose to launch rockets at real auroras and suspected aurora-like phenomena, to compare their similarities and differences.

Launching rockets into the ionosphere is a bit beyond the average graduate student's budget, so Gasque teamed up with researchers at Berkeley Space Sciences Laboratory to try to convince the NASA that this is a project worth exploring.

“It's really cool. It's one of the biggest mysteries in space physics right now.”

Gasque said.

Even at times when the Sun is active, like right now, auroras are difficult to predict, and if STEVEs were common we would have discovered them long ago. The team proposes to launch a rocket from Alaska to pass through an enhanced aurora, a normal aurora with features that resemble the fence inside it.

The rocket would test whether the parallel electric fields are real and, if so, how strong they are, while additional rockets would fly even higher to observe real auroras for comparison purposes. Directly observing the STEVEs would require keeping a rocket on standby for a very long time, waiting for the right time to launch, but the authors hope that sooner or later this will happen too.

