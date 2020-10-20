Rajasthan Royals captain Steve Smith compared Jos Buttler to veterans like AB De Villiers and Keiron Pollard as the best finisher in Cricket) This England batsman is no less than someone in winning matches.The Royals spinners held the Chennai Super Kings to 125 for five in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Monday, after which Buttler Half Century scored an unbeaten 70 off 48 balls. Gave the team an easy seven-wicket victory.

Smith (RR Captain Steve Smith) said in the press conference after the match, ‘He (Butler) is no less than anyone. We are lucky to have her with us. There is so much diversity in his batting. Butler is the top-order batsman (Where Jos Buttler Should bat) but Smith sent him to bat at number five against the Super Kings. The Australian said it was necessary for the team to balance. Smith said, ‘Jose is an incredible player at the top. He has the ability to do things that de Villiers, Pollard and (Hardik) Pandya can do. These players can win you matches in the last over.

“It was difficult (putting Butler down in the batting order) but it gives stability to the middle order,” he said. Smith formed a 98-run unbroken partnership for the fourth wicket with Butler (Smith and Buttler partnership) and he is very happy with the result. He said, ‘The wicket was not ideal. I was trying to pursue partnership. Jos (Jos) was scoring at a good pace. There was no need to take risk, just to partner, play comfortably and win and get two points.

This result will intensify the battle for a place in the IPL Playoffs (IPL Playoffs) between the Royals (eight points) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (10 points). Smith also defended Sanju Samson, who is now battling with the bat after making a great start in the tournament. Samson scored an aggressive half-century in the first two games, but is currently struggling to reach double digits (Sanju Samson batting form). He could not even open an account against the Super Kings. The former Australia captain also praised his spinners Shreyas Gopal and Rahul Tewatia for not giving the Super Kings batsmen a chance to score runs.