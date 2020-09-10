Who is the greatest batsman in the current cricket world, it is often debated. Among the batsmen who are talked about are Indian team captain Virat Kohli, former Australia captain Steve Smith, England captain Joe Root, New Zealand’s Ken Williamson (kane williamson) and Team India ‘S batsman Rohit Sharma. However, the most discussed among them is Steve Smith and Virat Kohli.

Smith, however, has almost tried to end the discussion on the best batsman in ODIs. Australian run machine Steve Smith called Indian captain Virat Kohli the best one-day batsman in world cricket at the moment. Both batsmen will face the upcoming Indian Premier League and then the Indian team’s tour of Australia.

Smith praises Virat for such, fans will say wow ..

There is a good off-field relationship between tremendous rivals on the field. Smith, who accompanied the team on a tour of England at this time, said this in an interaction with his fans on Instagram. When a fan asked him to name the best ODI batsman, he named Kohli.

Kohli has 11867 runs in ODIs at an average of 59.34. He has 43 centuries in his name and he is seven centuries behind Sachin Tendulkar’s record of most ODI centuries.