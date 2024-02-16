Austin Palau He made a name for himself in the world of entertainment after his time on the program 'This is war' and for his controversial romances with Luciana Fuster and Flavia Laos. So when he was announced as a participant in 'The Great Chef: Celebrities x2' he generated a sensation among his followers. It should be noted that this model entered this new season of Latina's reality show with her dad named Steve Palao, who has quickly captivated viewers with his charisma. Given this, the public seeks to know more details about the patriarch of the Palao family. Next, we will tell you what is a curious profession.

YOU CAN SEE: What is Austin Palao's real name and why doesn't the model use it?

What is the curious profession of Steve Palao, Father Austin Palao?

Steve Palaofather of Austin Palao, has become a very beloved character among the faithful followers of 'The Great Chef: Celebrities'. Through social networks, viewers do not hesitate to encourage Mr. Palao to continue making efforts and continue in the competition.

Without a doubt, Steve Palao has gained followers after his appearance in this culinary reality show and many of them do not know some details of his intimate life. We tell you that the leader of the Palao family is a renowned athlete and is a member of thePeruvian Judo Sports Federation (FDPJ).

When the television cameras are turned off, Steve dedicates himself to coaching mixed arts, specifically judo and jiu jitsu. It should be noted that in an episode of 'The Great Chef: Celebrities', Mr. Palao and the host José Peláez exchanged some techniques of this sport.

YOU CAN SEE: Austin Palao receives a tender birthday greeting from his father: “May life continue to give you success”

How many children does Steve Palao, participant of 'The Great Chef: Celebrities', have and what do they do?

Steve Palao has four children (two girls and two boys): Lorelein Scarlett Palao Castro, 31 years old, Said Palao Castro, 30 years old, Austin Palao, 29 years old, and Gloria Palao.

Next, we tell you what it is they dedicate Steve's heirs:

Said Palao . He worked in reality shows like 'Combate' and 'This is war'. Several months ago, he announced that he founded his own construction , which I would be working on now. It should be noted that this figure celebrated an anniversary of this project in November 2023.

. He worked in reality shows like 'Combate' and 'This is war'. Several months ago, he announced that he founded his own , which I would be working on now. It should be noted that this figure celebrated an anniversary of this project in November 2023. Austin Palao. He was also a participant in the aforementioned competition programs on América TV and ATV. Currently, he is a sought-after influencer who works with important brands, such as Pandora, and participates in 'The Great Chef: Celebrities'.

He was also a participant in the aforementioned competition programs on América TV and ATV. Currently, he is a sought-after influencer who works with important brands, such as Pandora, and participates in 'The Great Chef: Celebrities'. Lorelein Palao. Like his brothers, he was part of the missing reality show 'Combate'. Currently, she is dedicated to marketing, is a coach and a businesswoman.

Like his brothers, he was part of the missing reality show 'Combate'. Currently, she is dedicated to marketing, is a coach and a businesswoman. Gloria Palao. She is a professional makeup artist and through her social platforms she shares her work and her lifestyle.

Steve Palao poses with his 4 children and his daughter-in-law Alejandra Baigorria. Photo: Instagram/Carducci

What company does Steve Palao, participant of 'The Greatest Chef: Celebrities', have?

Steve Palao He also has, together with his children, a shoe and accessories company called Carducci. Through the social networks of this company, it was announced that these are exclusive designs manufactured by Peruvian artisans.

#Steve #Palao #curious #profession #Austin #Palao39s #father #39The #Great #Chef39 #participant