Not because it is a piece of data typical of the most trivial biographical file, it ceases to be worthy of analysis: Steve McQueen is the only artist who has won the Turner (in 1999, at age 30) and the Oscar (in 2014, for 12 years of slavery). That is why the stubbornness with which the double tribute paid to him by the London Tate – made up of a partial retrospective at the Tate Modern and a new project commissioned for the occasion at Tate Britain– banishes the cinema from this approach to his career, as if the most accessible aspect of his production were not worthy of the same laurels. McQueen himself, asked about the question after a conference with historian Paul Gilroy in mid-February, responded by simulating a snoring. “They are two different parts of my brain,” he told us to justify this inexplicable separatism.

The tour of the show at Tate Modern, similar in form and content to McQueen’s triumphant retrospective at the Schaulager in Basel in 2013, confirms that these two hemispheres are in communication. In Static (2009), the video that opens the tour, McQueen inspects the face of the Statue of Liberty from a helicopter. At short distances, his bombastic silhouette becomes a rusty and somewhat seedy surface against the not always photogenic background of New Jersey’s decaying industries. Despite rejecting any embarrassingly metaphorical reading, the work questions what the ancient American ideal will have remained in a way similar to Shame (2011), a study on an attractive sex-addicted office worker who addressed similar issues, only from a more narrative and mainstream.

‘Once upon the time’ (2002) and ‘Static’ (2009), two of the videos at the Tate Modern show in London. LUKE WALKER

As 12 years of slavery, Much of his video work reflects the shared genealogy of the African diaspora and the subaltern position to which it will be condemned throughout the Western world. Ashes (2015), presented at the penultimate Venice Biennale, is a double-sided projection: on one side, McQueen films a young Afro-Caribbean man floating on the ocean waves; in the other, someone engraves his name on his grave. The protagonist of this “fairy tale”, as defined by the artist, was assassinated a few months after the first recording. Deep down, one of the main threads of the exhibition is the body of the black man, an entity subjected to the vicissitudes of political and economic history, and victim of the agony of the colonial world, which McQueen considers “the defining force of history catastrophic of the planet and the alienation of our humanity ”, as Gilroy himself points out in the exhibition catalog.

In 7th Nov. (2001), McQueen collects the testimony of his cousin Marcus, who remembers the day he accidentally killed his own brother, using a device as sober as a voice in off on the fixed plane of a reclining skull. In End Credits, unfinished piece that began in 2012, the artist documents, through countless declassified files, the persecution of The FBI subdued actor, singer, and anti-imperialist militant Paul Robeson, in an eloquent commentary on the most insidious forms of police violence and the emergence of surveillance society decades before the invention of video cameras. At the same time, compared to the generic term of black culture, increasingly determined by the experience of African Americans in the United States, part of McQueen’s work recalls the specificity of the experience of immigrants from the United States. West indies and the imperfect assimilation of Antillean cultures – his parents come from Granada and Trinidad -, on which his first television series will also focus, Small Ax, which will be released this fall by the BBC.

The most powerful work in the show could be Western deep (2002), descent into the deepest mine on the planet, located near Johannesburg, where McQueen observes the bodies of dozens of workers working at 80 ° C, in a journey full of noise and fury filmed with the grainy quality of a eight millimeter chamber. That installation is abandoned, which one must view entirely by imposition of the artist – a guard prevents entry once the projection has begun – as if covered in dust.

In spite of everything, the exhibition’s route reflects an irregular trajectory, not without a handful of minor and overestimated works. For example, Charlotte (2004) is a whimsical red monochrome capture of the pupils of actress Charlotte Rampling, an effective nod to Buñuel that is not of much interest. His few forays into other disciplines are not relevant either: Weight (2016) is a forgettable sculpture, made with a bed and a mosquito net, for an exhibition commemorating Oscar Wilde’s incarceration in Reading jail. Still, the play underscores McQueen’s connection to the homosocial and even the homoerotic. In the catalog, a text by Solveig Nelson raises the unexplored affiliation of these videos with the New Queer Cinema that arose in the nineties from the hand of Todd Haynes or Gus Van Sant. Despite not being defined as queer, McQueen shares with them the same extended temporality, where the sequence shots become almost abstract, and a critique of the pillars of the social structure that is diffuse and not very explicit, but always sharp and poignant.

At Tate Britain, McQueen unveils his latest project, perhaps the least hermetic of his career: Year 3, set of 3,000 photographs of school groups across London. The series, exhibited free of charge in the museum’s central nave, is a visual census that recalls that the British capital is no longer predominantly white, despite what the fantasies of Brexit spokesmen may claim. A total of 75,000 7- and 8-year-olds, among whom one detects as many posh school uniforms as turbans, hijabs, and kippas, compose a collective portrait of this changing demographic, tinged with a Dickensian approach to the notion of destiny. The models themselves come to the museum with their families, belonging to different sociologies, and try to find themselves in this endless flow of images. The project, which was also featured on dozens of publicity panels throughout London, has received endless praiseworthy criticism, but also some mockery caused by its democratizing dimension and its good intentions, which are not worthy, apparently, of a temple of the contemporary art. “Participation is not a practice,” the magazine reproached him. Frieze. To which the interested party could well have answered something as eloquent as: “So what?”

Steve McQueen. Tate Modern. London. Until May 11.

Year 3. Tate Britain. London. Until May 3.