A very serious mourning has affected the world of British and world music. Steve Mackey, bassist of pop rock band Pulp, died yesterday at the age of 57. His wife, the stylist Katie Grand, gave the sad announcement.

Born in Sheffield on 10 November 1966, Steve Mackey owes his fame to his career as a musician.

Very talented music producer and bassist, since 1989 he has been part of pulpa British pop and alternative rock band, very active from the 80s onwards.

Mackey made a brief appearance as well at Cinemain the film Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, as a member of the Weird Sisters sorcerer band.

It is not clear what they were causes which led to the musician’s death. What is certain is that a bad bad took him away, keeping him in the hospital for the past three months.

To give the sad announcement of his passing, he took care of it wifethe stylist Katie Grandwho published a touching farewell letter on social media.

Steve was the most talented man I knew, an outstanding musician, producer, photographer and director. As in his life, he was adored by everyone he crossed paths with in the multiple creative disciplines he conquered. I would like to express my heartfelt thanks to all the NHS staff who have worked tirelessly for Steve. He will be missed beyond words.

Pulp farewell to Steve Mackey

Touching also the message written and published on Twitter from Pulp, a band with which the musician has played for decades.

His former colleagues have recalled an episode that occurred in 2012while together touring South America.

Our beloved friend and bassist Steve Mackey passed away this morning. Our thoughts go out to his family and loved ones. This photo of Steve is from when Pulp were touring South America in 2012. We had a day off and Steve suggested we go climbing in the Andes. So we did and it was a completely magical experience. Much more magical than staring at the hotel room wall all day (probably what we would have done otherwise).

“Steve made things happen in his life and in the band and we’d really like to think he’s now back in those mountains on the next stage of his adventure. Safe travels, Steve. We hope to reach you one day. All our love.”