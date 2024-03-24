Have you ever thought about how much a piece of paper is worth autographed? If that piece of paper belongs to Steve Jobs, the answer might surprise you! Recently, a Steve Jobs business card, complete with autograph, was sold at auction for the astonishing sum of $181,183. This note, dating back to 1983represents a real treasure for fans of technological memorabilia, especially for those who love memorabilia linked to the origins of Apple.

But it doesn't end here! In addition to the business card, other objects related to Steve Jobs and the history of Apple have reached staggering prices. Among them, a check signed by Jobs himself, intended for Pacific Telephone, sold for $66,069the. And again, a Apple–1 autographed by Steve Wozniaksold for $323,789, and a iPhone first generation still incellophanatesold at auction for $147,286.

The magic of Steve Jobs' vintage objects

These memorabilia aren't just period items; I am fragments of history, witnesses of the technological evolution that has revolutionized our way of life. There passion for technological vintage it goes far beyond simple collecting; it's a way to relive historical moments, to experience first-hand the roots of the digital world that we take for granted today discounted.

Have you ever owned a piece of technological history that today could be considered a valuable heirloom? Share your story!