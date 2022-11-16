A pair of sandals worn by Steve Jobs has been auctioned off by Julien’s Auctions for nearly $220,000. It is a suede model from Birkenstock that dates back to the mid-1970s and bears the footprint of the Apple founder. According to the auction house, the sandals were estimated at around $60,000, but in the end the price nearly quadrupled. That’s the highest price ever paid for sandals.

Steve Jobs, who died in 2011 due to pancreatic cancer, wore those sandals in his parents’ house in Palo Alto in California, in the house now considered a “historic landmark” where in 1976 with Steve Wozniak he created the multinational company now renowned throughout the world.