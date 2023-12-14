Unboxing a product is something we take for granted. It is part of the experience, but there are many who do not think much about this, mainly because of how simple and easy this can be nowadays. However, there is a science behind this, to the point that Steve Jobs created a team specifically to find the best way to open a box of Manzana.

In a recent document shared by Inc., it has been revealed that Steve Jobs created a team with the task of finding the best way to open a box. Although this may sound ridiculous to some people, this is part of the experience that Apple offers. By this we mean that this process has to be simple, and show us the most important thing first.

When we open any Apple box, this process is not only simple, but it also immediately shows us the product we buy. There is no need for manuals first, or any accessory that will steal the attention from the iPhone or Mac you have purchased. Although it is unknown if this team is still in force, since it could have been integrated into the marketing division, the legacy they have left to the company is undeniable.

Editor's Note:

As strange as it may sound, this type of team makes a lot of sense. Although they are no longer so necessary today, their importance on a large scale cannot be denied. Without them, perhaps Apple's image would not be what it is today. I hope the box group is still alive within the company.

