Sparse in words at a press conference, but surely happy for a draw that tastes of glory in Scotland, Steve Clarke has before him the possibility of putting the Tartan Army for the first time in a final phase of a major tournament. In his hands, one of the best talents in the Premier currently, Bill Gilmour, who has the whole future ahead of both his national team and Chelsea.

After the criticism there has been a greater motivation

No, the motivation was enough, which was to get the most out of here.

How did you like the game of yours?

Well, we have managed to prevent them from creating many chances.

You have made several tactical changes, why has it worked so well?

Kieran came in on the line of three and that helped us play from behind. We had good players.

What did you think of Gilmour?

It is the future of Scottish football, it was exceptional.

Have you risked putting Gilmour?

He is an exceptionally talented player, we have not risked putting him on.

What future do you predict?

You don’t just have to look at him, there was a great team around him. We have to stay with that too. Billy is a good part of the future of Scotland, but we cannot focus everything on him.

How are you?

Very happy for my teammates and my players, especially after the first match.

There is another team with as good left backs as Tierney and Robertson

We love having them with us, we have come up with a formula for them to play together. They are two great players with a very good personality. It is important to take care of them and that there is a good balance in the team, because it is difficult to play with two such good left backs.

Gilmour: “It was one of the most important games of my career”

Billy Gilmour, chosen as the best England-Scotland player, said that this match is one of the most important of his career and that it has been a pride to represent your country. “Playing for Scotland, against England and at Wembley … It’s unbelievable. I’m proud to have started for the first time in a game like this. It is among the most important games of my career, “said Gilmour in the mixed zone.

Gilmour, what until this meeting he had only played 40 minutes in two friendlies with Scotland, started as a starter for the first time in the 0-0 draw against England. “It was a great game for the whole team, we did very well. Now we go with total confidence against Croatia. We go to the hotel, we will recover and we will go for it,” he added. “It has been incredible to see the fans like this, cheering from the beginning to the end. They have given us a huge boost,” he added. – EFE