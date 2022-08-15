Universal Premierethe new premium channel of Universal+premiered the series “Around the World in 80 Days” (every Sunday a new chapter), adaptation of the novel published by Jules Verne in 1872, which narrates the feat of Phileas Fogg, an English gentleman who wagers 20,000 pounds sterling with the promise of crossing deserts, jungles and violent seas in less of three months.

Starring “Doctor Who” star David Tennant as Phileas Fogg; Ibrahim Koma as Passepartout and Leonie Benesch as journalist Abigail ‘Fix’ Fortescue, the story takes place in countries such as England, France, Italy, India, Hong Kong and the United States. In addition, travelers travel the world by hot air balloon, train, boat and even camel.

“I think it’s an ode to travel. After covid, we were locked in our houses without being able to go out or explore. But now we can, that’s why the series is an ode to travel and to being able to visit and have adventures”, says director Steve Barron through Zoom to La República, in relation to the contribution of this version of Verne’s classic to the world today.

Widely known for his directing work on iconic music videos in the 1980s, including “Billie Jean” (Michael Jackson), “Money for nothing” (Dire Straits), “Baby Jean” (Rod Stewart), and “Take on me” (A-Ha), which became true audiovisual classics, Barron has been able to bring all that creativity and ability to break the mold to his films and series. “I learned a lot about creating visually appealing videos, so it served me well as a director in many ways, because I made like 120 videos. That was for me like a training school, a kindergarten, a place to learn and develop ideas, find out which ones worked and which ones didn’t. That became something important for me. Obviously, everything you do is influenced by what you’ve been through and your experience, and mine with music videos has been vast. I’ve tried a lot of different things and I’ve been lucky enough to be given the freedom to do it,” he says.

In fact, “Around the world in 80 days” includes a new character who joins the adventure: the journalist Abigail ‘Fix’ Fortescue. “There have been some changes, we added the character of Fix, as a woman, who she has read about the trip and is there to be an inspiration. We also created this idea of ​​the companion that was not present in the book, we gave them a story behind it and there is also a different twist to what Jules Verne proposed. The two main characters are brilliant, they have been through centuries and people still love them”, reveals the director, without dismissing the fact that a large part of the story is based on the book.

“Around the World in 80 Days” stars David Tennant as Phileas Fogg; Ibrahim Koma as Passepartout and Leonie Benesch as Abigail ‘Fix’ Fortescue. Photo: diffusion

“There are many influences: the primary things, the protagonist Phileas, a Frenchman who lives in London, who is the manager of a well-known club and all the people thinking that he is crazy and will never achieve his goal. That is the heart of the story. Almost all the episodes are in the book, with his French partner and the trip itself. But it is an interpretation that has been done in a very intelligent way as well and with other decisions like adding a third person in the balloon, which is Fix, and that makes this story very strong”, he says.

Steve Barron admits that it was difficult to record during the pandemic. “The first episode stopped and we came back after six months with all the care, the masks, keeping our distance, thinking about how to do things. It is more difficult to maintain communication, it was a very hard recording, but luckily we have great actors and a great camera crew that always stuck together.