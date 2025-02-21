Steve Bannon, the controversial political advisor and considered Donald Trump’s ideologist, has star Nazi greeting during a speech.

“The only way they win is that we go back, and we are not going to do it, we will not give up, we will not leave, Fight, fight, fight!“Bannon said, paraphrasing Donald Trump in his attempt to murder in the electoral campaign.

It was then that Bannon, 71, He raised his right arm and said “Amen!”

Bannon’s gesture had immediate repercussions. Jordan Bardellaone of the leaders of the French Party National Group, considered a right hand of Marine Le Pen, and who was invited to give a speech this Friday at the CPAC, decided to leave the event.

In a statement, Bardella said: “They invited me to speak in an intervention on the links between the United States and France, as well as about the recent electoral dynamics of patriotic parties In Europe. “

“In this tribune on Thursday, and while I was not present in the room, one of the speakers allowed, as a provocation, A gesture that referred to Nazi ideology“Bardella explained.

Bannon has counterated the French politician: “If he has canceled his participation for what has appeared in the media mainstream He is an unworthy person to lead France. He is a child, not a man. I did exactly that greeting at a National Front meeting seven years ago, “he said.

“If that bothers him and if he pee on top like a small child, then he does not deserve to govern France,” said Bannon, who explained that his gesture is not the Nazi greeting, but a normal greeting “Like those who do all the time.”

“He is a child, not a man. Only strong men and women can lead France, “Bannon insisted on Bardella.