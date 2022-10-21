Steve Bannon, Donald Trump’s former campaign leader and his White House strategist, was sentenced by a Washington federal court to a four-month and $ 6,500 fine for contempt of Congress for refusing to testify and provide documents in Washington. investigation into the assault on the building.

According to prosecutors, since receiving the subpoena, Bannon “has pursued a bad faith strategy of defiance and contempt.” Trump is also the recipient of a “subpoena” to testify before Congress.

Judge Carl Nichols has ruled that Donald Trump’s former strategist will not have to serve his sentence until the appeal process is completed.

“November 8 – Midterm election day – will be a judgment on the illegitimate government of Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi will lose her job and Merrick Garland will be the first attorney general to be impeached,” said Bannon himself after the sentence.

Bannon, 68, was a manager and political scientist, as well as an investment banker and editor-in-chief of the far-right online newspaper Breitbart News. He is one of the most beloved characters in the subversive circles of the US radical right, but he has expanded his influence even beyond the Atlantic. Among others, Bannon spent words of great encouragement for Giorgia Meloni, winner of the last political elections in Italy.

The link between Meloni and Bannon has long worried Europe. It was September 2018 when Bannon was a guest of Atreju, the annual event of the Brothers of Italy and celebrated Meloni’s adhesion to Bannon’s sovereign “Movement” cartel.

During the election campaign, Meloni compared his party to the Republican party of the United States and to the British Conservatives. It must be said that both sides are not having their best time right now.