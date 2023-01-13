Former White House adviser and former strategist of Donald Trump, Steve Bannon, said he supported on Thursday (12.jan.2023) the demonstrations of right-wing extremists held last Sunday (8.jan) in Brasilia.

During the journey to a court in New York (United States) for a hearing on an alleged fraud scheme in the construction of the wall on the US border with Mexico, Bannon said that the presidential election in Brazil was “stolen” and praised the former president’s supporters Jair Bolsonaro (PL)calling them “freedom fighters”.

“There are millions of people on the streets, protesting, tens of millions, and the mainstream media is not covering it”Bannon said of the acts in Brazil. “Tens of millions!”he repeated.

The moment was posted on social media. watch:

Steve Bannon arrives at court for a hearing over “We Build the Wall” fraud and comments on “stolen” Brazil election pic.twitter.com/oS79zUXtJx — Aaron Katersky (@AaronKatersky) January 12, 2023

This is the 2nd time that the former adviser comments on the Brazilian election this week. On Monday (9.jan), Bannon said that the election result would have been rigged. “I will not back down an inch on this”he said, calling for the opening of an investigation against the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

There is no proof of fraud in the October 2022 elections in Brazil. In addition to the national supervisory bodies, such as the TCU (Tribunal de Contas da União) and the OAB (Ordem dos Advogados do Brasil), the elections were also monitored by the OAS (Organization of American States). None of the entities identified flaws in the process.

A report by the Ministry of Defense said that, although it did not point out any inconsistency, it also did not exclude the “possibility of fraud or inconsistency in electronic ballot boxes”.

In all, 7 entities invited by the TSE to compose the electoral observation missions indicated the security of the electoral system.

ACCUSED OF FRAUD

In September 2022, Steve Bannon was accused of money laundering and fraud for alleged embezzlement of more than US$15 million in the construction of a section of the wall on the border of the United States with Mexico, made with private financing. In October of the same year, the former strategist was sentenced to 4 months in prison for contempt of the US Congress.