Friday, February 21, 2025
Steve Bannon makes a Nazi greeting during an ultra summit of Trumpism

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 21, 2025
in Business
Steve Bannon makes a Nazi greeting during an ultra summit of Trumpism
The ideologist and propagandist Steven Bannon He has raised his arm in the way of the Nazis After a speech at the Conservative Political Conference (CPAC), a conclave of the American extreme right held in National Harbor, in the state of Maryland.

Bannon has raised his arm at the end of a soflama with warriors to inspire his followers and those of Donald Trump. “The only way for them to win is that we retained. And we are not going to go back, we are not going to give up, we are not going to leave. Fight, fight, fight, ”he shouted, before lifting his arm and crowning the phrase with a“ amen ”.

With this gesture, Bannon follows Elon Musk’s wake, which during a rally in January to celebrate the investiture of Donald Trump made a similar gesture, although later he said of comparing it with Hitler was a “dirty trick.”

