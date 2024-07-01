Steve Bannon turned himself in to prison in Danbury, Connecticut, where Donald Trump’s former strategist will serve a four-month sentence in prison for contempt of Congress. The U.S. Supreme Court last week rejected the latest appeal against the conviction filed by the guru of the American far right who had refused to testify about his role in the assault on Congress before the House inquiry committee.

Bannon told NBC News that he is scheduled for release on October 31, the week before the presidential election.

“I am a political prisoner by Nancy Pelosi. I’m a political prisoner of Merrick Garland, I’m a political prisoner of Joe Biden and his corrupt establishment of him,” Bannon told reporters shortly before turning himself in to a Connecticut prison.

“It was Pelosi and Garland who made me a martyr, right?”, added the guru of the American far right, referring to the former Speaker of the House, who called for his indictment, and the Democratic Minister of Justice. “But martyrs die, while I’m far from dead, baby,” he added.

“I am proud to go to prison – he continued – if this is necessary to face the tyranny, the corrupt penal system of Garland, if this is necessary to stand up to Pelosi and Biden, then I am proud to do it”. Finally, Bannon said his four-month sentence was “nothing” compared to “the enormous show trial” in New York in which Trump was convicted on 34 counts.