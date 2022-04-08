The activists who hid for days in the Limburg Sterrebos at the beginning of this year have been found guilty, but will not receive any punishment. That is what the subdistrict court in Maastricht has Friday decided† According to the judge, the Public Prosecution Service has not sufficiently proven that ending the action had an “urgent social necessity”.

The activists have been convicted of not showing ID when asked by the police and being present in trespassing. To justify why the judge did not impose a sentence, she cited two ‘fundamental’ freedoms: the right to freedom of expression and demonstration. In order to limit this, the police must make a clear assessment, which the judge was unable to find in the file. The Public Prosecution Service had demanded fines ranging from 90 to 240 euros, ANP news agency reports.

At the end of January 2022, activists occupied the Sterrebos between Sittard and Susteren to prevent trees from being cut for the expansion of car manufacturer VDL Nedcar. On January 28, “No Trespassing” signs were placed around the forest. From that day until February 8, the police arrested at least fifty activists. On June 3, a few activists still have to appear before the police judge. They are suspected of, among other things, threats and theft.