Mario Negri expressed his concern this Sunday about Alberto Fernández’s threat to “raise withholdings” to control food prices in the domestic market.

“We live in the time when prices and politics were drawn up in the office of the Secretary of Commerce. Remember how the country ended up flying through the air“, he affirmed in dialogue with radio Miter.

The radical leader’s reference is to the controversial management of Guillermo Moreno during the Néstor and Cristina Kirchner governments, which had its hardest stage during the fight for Law 125 to increase withholdings.

“A conflict of this nature is not good for anyone”said the block chief of Together for Change in the Chamber of Deputies. And I add: “I think getting in front of the field is shooting yourself in the feet.”.

The President pointed out in an interview on Page 12 that “he only has two channels to solve the problem” of food prices. Referring to the increases in meat, and although he said they are tools that he “would rather not use”, he raised only two possible scenarios: “Raise withholdings, which are currently limited, or put quotas: say ‘this is not exported”.

Can you ask those who do not put a price on their production to take responsibility for the entire value chain? When you threaten quotas, you know that you play in favor of exporters, is that your commitment? Are you unaware of the incidence of taxes on food? – Ricardo Buryaile (@BuryaileRicardo) February 7, 2021

“Argentina has no chance, beyond the pandemic, Confidence is destroyed and every day they make us a path of uncertainty what that pull back are the country’s possibilities, that happens in economic and institutional matters, with a government that is an inexhaustible source of uncertainty and that has to changeNegri sentenced.

The former Minister of Agriculture of Cambiemos, Ricardo Buryaile, also spoke about the possibility of increasing withholdings as a tool to curb increases.

“Mr. President threatens agricultural producers with retentions and quotas to decouple prices, are you unaware that this is in force with the exchange rate split? Can you say what impact soy has on the food basket?”, Questioned the former official

The response from the field

Carlos Achetoni, president of the Argentine Agrarian Federation, came out to respond to the President’s threat to increase retentions and warned that if the measure is carried out “it is very likely that it will generate conflict.”

“We still don’t understandTo close exports is to deprive oneself of foreign exchange income and the possibility that with the greater potential of commodities there will be an extra foreign exchange income, “said the agrarian leader on radio Miter.

Furthermore, he noted that “price formation in the gondola in the primary sector is negligible”. And he insisted that “charging more withholdings or closing the export is to put in a position to rethink the productive sector and discourage it for the next campaigns.”