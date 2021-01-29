The Sterm union denounced this Friday that the Order of January 25 calling for the Secondary and other competitive examinations in the Region of Murcia, which was published this Friday, January 29, was drawn up “unilaterally by the Ministry of Education and without counting at any time with the contributions of the trade union organizations. In this way, they denounce from Sterm Intersindical, the Order is full of nonsense that could have been avoided.

For the union, the Order establishes in a very generic way in its articles 15.2, 20.3 and 20.4 that the examinations will begin on June 19 with the apostille that the measures considered appropriate to safeguard people’s health may be implemented. participants without specifying in any way how these measures are implemented. José Manuel Fernández, co-spokesperson for Sterm Intersindical, considers that “the fact that this is the only consideration in this regard, when the number of infections is skyrocketing above the thresholds that other countries consider a reason for home confinement, and when the The rate of vaccinations does not suggest that it has reached a significant percentage of applicants, we are corroborated by the fear that they will start to think about effective security measures when there are a few days before the start date of the oppositions.

Sterm denounces that «the evolution of the pandemic can place us during the months in which the selective process will be developed at high or extreme alert levels with a high number of applicants who may find themselves in quarantine or home confinement as a result of the Covid -19, without specifying how the courts should act.

“While some territories such as Aragon, Catalonia or Cantabria give guarantees to applicants so that they can take postponed exams, the Murcia Region call is limited to stating in article 16.2 that” those who do not appear, except in cases of force majeure duly justified and appreciated by the court. For the union, this wording creates tremendous legal uncertainty since it does not ensure coverage of people who may find themselves in situations of maternity, quarantine or risk groups and can lead to the exclusion of people who participate in the process for the the mere fact of having to remain in quarantine, something that has already happened in CARM calls developed during this course.

Similarly, from STERM Intersindical they denounce once again that the Ministry of Education insists «to make money with the selective procedures establishing the highest enrollment rates in the entire Spanish State. The price of the fees for Secondary exams in the Region of Murcia is 79.40 while in Aragon it is € 38.98, in Andalusia 54.34, in Galicia 43.30 or in the Valencian Community 28.43 , all this, we remember, while they continue to accumulate the amount collected last year, which they have not yet returned.

The union of education workers indicates that “the advance in the call several months before what is usual will have direct consequences on around 140 students who are taking the Official Certificate of Pedagogical and Equivalent Didactic Training at the UPCT, which ends in March, so they will not be able to appear in this advanced call. Despite the fact that STERM Intersindical informed the DG of FP, Sergio López, that this could happen in the event of advancement, the counselor has once again ignored the consequences that it would have despite the difficulties encountered along the way. over the last few years to cover certain vocational training specialties ».

STERM Intersindical insists on reminding the administrations, regional and central, that «it is essential to advance in a new regulatory framework to guarantee the stability of the interim teaching staff and that these calls, without the adoption of any type of measures that stop the high levels temporary jobs, they generate higher rates of job insecurity “.