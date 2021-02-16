The Union of Education Workers of the Region of Murcia, Sterm Intersindical, claims that the regional Budgets that are being negotiated include fundamental measures in education. The union’s proposals revolve around three fundamental demands: the recovery of public teaching employment with stable and permanent character; the recovery of social and labor rights of teachers, and the strengthening of the regional public education systeml.

José Manuel Fernández, co-spokesperson for STERM Intersindical, stressed the importance that “regional budgets serve to strengthen public schools, recognize the extraordinary work that has been carried out in recent months by teachers, articulating measures that improve working conditions of this group, and put an end to more than a decade of cuts ».

For this, the union demands that, in a structural and permanent way, the teaching staff should be expanded and the existing teaching load in the Region be applied again before the cuts for all teachers: 23 teaching hours in the Body of Teachers and 17 hours for the rest of the bodies, which would allow a more individualized attention of the students, and better conditions for the planning and coordination of teaching work. In this sense, Sterm also demands the recovery of the reduction of the teaching time of teachers over 55 years of age without reduction of remuneration, and the recovery of the tutoring hour for all teachers.

Similarly, they consider it essential that these regional budgets ensure the necessary financing for the expansion of public places in the first cycle of Early Childhood education from 0 to 3 years, thus guaranteeing universal access to this stage of education (so fundamental for development people), which has been and continues to be mistreated for years by the Government of this Region.

Sterm Intersindical also demanded the improvement of the conditions of the temporary teaching staff, both with regard to the stability and consolidation of these teachers, as well as their working conditions. Therefore, they demand the reduction to 165 days worked for the extension of the hiring of the months of July and August, or the extension of budget items that guarantee the immediate full payment, according to an agreement, of the remunerations corresponding to the summers 2013, 2014 and 2015.

In addition, it appeals to the political forces to agree on economic items that allow the immediate development and implementation of the actions contemplated in the II Plan for Equality between women and men in the Education sector, the III Regional Plan for Prevention, Monitoring and Control Absenteeism and School Drop-out, as well as the preparation of a Regional Plan for the improvement of school libraries and a Regional Plan for the promotion of sustainable, healthy and safe mobility to educational centers