Raheem Sterling made headlines last week when he had to leave the World Cup concentration in Qatar to head to London to be with his family. The Chelsea player suffered a robbery at his home and had to miss the round of 16 match against Senegal, although in bad terms, it did not affect England at all, as Phil Foden put in a brilliant performance and according to what the English newspapers, there will be a lot of competition to start against France.
Raheem returned to concentration on Thursday, so he would be 100% available to be part of Gareth Southgate’s eleven if he wishes. But he has lost three days of preparation compared to Foden, so logic makes us think that the player who will accompany Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka will be from Manchester City. Another of the options that the England coaching staff is considering is the option of putting Marcus Rashford as the starter, since he is a player who is in very good shape. He has won two MVPs in the four games England has played and has three goals so far in the World Cup.
With or without Sterling, England will have one of the games in their history ahead of them. In the last World Cup and in the last Euro Cup they went a long way, and although this team still has a lot of future, the World Cup in Qatar 2022 could crown them as one of the greatest soccer powers in the world since the individual level of their players is probably the best of the history of the English team.
