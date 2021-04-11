American mixed martial artist (MMA) Aljamain Sterling has announced that he will return to the UFC octagon in October. He wrote about this in Twitter…

At the same time, Sterling turned to Peter Yan, with whom he should have a rematch in the fall. “See you in the fall,” he wrote. The Russian fighter reacted to the statement of his opponent. “Mark my words, this clown will not go into the cage in October,” he said.

The fighters once again entered into a squabble on social networks. Prior to that, Ian publicly called for Sterling to be stripped of his belt for the latter’s unwillingness to defend the UFC bantamweight belt on May 15.

At the end of March, Sterling was outraged that Ian would get a rematch. According to the American, for breaking the rules in their first fight, the Russian would have to face sanctions.

Ian lost his belt in a duel with Sterling on March 7. The Russian delivered a forbidden knee blow to the head of a lying opponent. Sterling became the first UFC champion in history to win the title in this way.