It seems that the future of Raheem Sterling is clarified. In England they say that the player is determined to continue at Manchester City and that it is reaching a renewal agreement with the Etihad leadership, even if it is downward. The point is that the English striker is not considered essential, so the club would offer him lower conditions than those initially discussed.

Past claims are history. It was said that they were going to raise his salary to 19 million euros per year. A decision that was not going to be exactly cheap, since under his current relationship with the citizen group he charges around 16.5 million. City has focused on renewing Fernandinho, and De Bruyne, whom it wants to substantially shield until 2026.

At 26, Sterling would have decided to remain at the club where he has been a successful player in the last six seasons. One of the possibilities that there would be is Real Madrid. An offer from the white club of about 180 million euros for his transfer was leaked on the islands.

