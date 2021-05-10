LONDON (Reuters) – Hop Sterling pound Above $ 1.41 on Monday, its strongest performance in more than two months, supported by factors including the weakening of the US currency, improved economic outlook, measures to ease closures and market comfort over the outcome of the Scottish election.

Although pro-independence parties won a majority in the Scottish Parliament in the elections that took place on Saturday, market participants did not interpret this as a risk factor in the short term because those parties did not obtain an absolute majority.

A second referendum on Scottish independence would require the approval of the British government, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson ruled this out.

At 15.10 GMT, the pound was up 1.14 percent against the green currency at $ 1.4131, after breaking through the Asian trade at $ 1.40 for the first time since February and then rising above $ 1.41 in the morning trading session in Europe.

Against the European currency, the pound rose 1 percent to 86.01 pence per euro, after earlier hitting 85.97.