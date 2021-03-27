American mixed style fighter (MMA) Aljamein Sterling commented on the organization of the rematch with Russian Peter Yan. Reported by BJ Penn.

The 31-year-old American was outraged that the Russian fighter was given the opportunity to take revenge instead of penalties. “In other sports, deliberate violation of the rules is followed by some kind of punishment, not a reward,” Sterling said.

On March 18, Yang noted that he is in talks with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) for a second fight with Sterling. According to him, the fight may take place in the summer.

On March 7, Yang failed to defend the UFC bantamweight belt despite having an advantage during the fight. In the decisive episode of the battle, the Russian struck a forbidden blow and was defeated by disqualification. For the first time in the history of title fights, the belt went to the winner in this way.

In a duel with Sterling, Ian suffered his first defeat in the UFC and the second in his career. He won the championship belt after the retirement of the title holder Henry Sejudo. In the battle for the vacant belt, he defeated the Brazilian Jose Alda.