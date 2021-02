London (Reuters) ascended Sterling poundToday, Tuesday, it breaks the $ 1.41 level for the first time in three years after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a timetable to ease lockdown measures, and after Finance Minister Rishi Sunak said he would unveil more job support next week.

The pound jumped to $ 1.4117, its highest level since April 2018.

Against the European currency, the pound rose 0.3 percent to 86.17 pence per euro, its highest level since March 2020.