Raheem Sterling has not forgotten anything of this final night, where England lost against Italy after having touched the Euro with his fingertips.

If the Italian Chelsea Jorginho is the only player on the circuit to have won the Euro and the Champions League, Raheem Sterling lived the opposite scenario. That of all the frustrations. Beaten with Manchester City in the final of the prestigious C1 (with a big missed opportunity as a bonus), the versatile striker also fell on the last step of the Euro against Italy (1-1, 2-3 tab). A striking moment that he analyzes with a certain hindsight, three months later.

Sterling wants to use Euro to win World Cup

“There is pride and regret,” Sterling said in remarks with Sky Sports. There are always people congratulating us or something like that. I still think that there is not much to congratulate because we did not win. That’s what’s great about the team, we don’t just do well and put on a show for the country, we really wanted to come home with this trophy and that’s the team mentality now. “, Concluded the Three Lions forward.

