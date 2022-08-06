Aljamain Sterling advised UFC rival Petr Yan to avoid direct blows from the Russian

American mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Aljamain Sterling gave advice to compatriot Sean O’Malley, who will face Russian Petr Yan in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). Interview published on YouTube channel The Schmo.

Sterling admitted that the winner of the upcoming confrontation is not important to him. However, he stated that it is difficult for Jan to fight those who have high-level footwork.

“It would be nice not to get caught by his body shot. Sean has a problem with this. You can’t let Yang land a direct hit on himself. Believe me, this is a so-so feeling, ”said the current UFC champion.

The battle between Yan and O’Malley became known on July 20. The fight will take place at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi on October 22.

Yang hasn’t fought since April. At UFC 273, he failed to regain the UFC title against Sterling. The American won by decision.