England snatched the top spot in Group D from the Czech Republic, beating the Central European team at the close of the first round. An award that can become a poisoned gift taking into account that the ‘Three Lions’ will be paired in the eighth with the second classified of the F, better known as ‘the one of death’ for the tremendous power of its members. France, Germany or Portugal could cross the path of Gareth Southgate’s soldiers, who, although he will have the support of his fervent parish in the Wembley temple, will have to fight next Tuesday with one of those adversaries that nobody would want to see nor in paint, unless Hungary gives the bell on Wednesday against the ‘Mannschaft’ and the ‘Quinas’ of Cristiano Ronaldo do not add against ‘les bleus’. For their part, the Czechs, first at the beginning of the last day, fell to third place due to Croatia’s triumph over Scotland. They will be in the first knockout round among the best third parties, but with an unfavorable a priori confrontation.

0

Czech Republic Vaclík, Coufal, Kalas, Celutska, Boril, Holes (Vydra, min. 84), Soucek, Masopust (Hlozek, min. 64), Darida (Kral, min. 64), Jantko (Sevcik, min. 46) and Schick ( Pekhart, min. 76). 1

England Pickford, Walker, Stones (Mings, min. 79), Maguire, Shaw, Rice (Jordan Henderson, min. 46), Phillips, Saka (Sancho, min. 84), Grealish (Bellingham, min. 67), Sterling (Rashford , min. 67) and Kane. Goal:

0-1: min. 12, Sterling.

Referee:

Artur Dias (Portugal). He showed Boril yellow.

Incidents:

Match of the third day of group D, played at Wembley.

The Czech Republic replicated the eleven that drew with Croatia the previous day, while Gareth Southgate shook the English bloc since, apart from other technical issues, he could not count on Chilwell or Mount, isolated by close contact with the Scotsman Billy Gilmour, who tested positive for coronavirus on Monday. They won without much fanfare but neither did they dispel the doubts that have been sowing since the tournament began.

It is true that the departure of the ‘Pross’ was reminiscent of their electric debut against Croatia. Nothing to do with the leaden proposal that made him crash against Scotland. Without giving time for the Czechs to calibrate forces, they already brushed the uncorking. Shaw spotted Sterling’s unchecking and put a measured cross that Manchester City tamed to beat Vaclík’s exit with a daring chop. Too bad the shot crashed into the post because it would have been one of the great goals of the championship. The winger quickly made up for it by connecting a header to the center from Grealish to the far post. Wayne Rooney had a lawyer for the entrance of the Aston Villa midfielder to grease the offense of the ‘Three Lions’ and he was in charge of validating the opinion of the former English captain by assisting the small attacker of Jamaican origin, skilled in a luck that is little regular with his 1.70 height.

Well positioned, authoritarian in the center of the field and with dynamism in attack, the British team subjected a Czechia that had enough to bail out water. Kane was a few minutes away from breaking his drought, but Vaclík emerged to block his way. Pickford, a privileged witness to the great start of his teammates, did not want to be less and joined the company with a wonderful response to a whip from Holes that reminded him that the ‘Národní tým’ was not satisfied with being a stone guest either. The onslaught of the pivot of Slavia Prague spurred the Central European team, which little by little was shaking the dominance of its adversary and caressed the equalizer in a blow from Soucek that went away by a span.

The attractive first half gave way to a much less revolutionized second half in which the contenders devoted themselves to temporizing. Not in vain both teams were classified and it was convenient for them to save strength for the curves that lie ahead. Jaroslav Silhavy’s pupils, outplayed from the start, managed to reduce the gap in the game, not on the scoreboard, while Southgate’s group was content to manage the advantage without suffering too much trouble. There will be time for hot flashes next Tuesday.