The attacker’s first words as a new Blues player: “I realized that in Manchester I wouldn’t have the minutes I wanted and this option, among those I had, was the most sensible”

Raheem Sterling is a striker with very clear ideas. Not only when he is on the pitch, where he tries to make a difference with his goals, as he did in Liverpool and City before and as he plans to do now at Chelsea. He has very clear ideas about what he wants from life, from his career. And that’s why he chose to become the new forward of the Blues, the first signing of the new era. “I realized that at City I would not have the minutes I wanted and that to maintain the level I was accustomed to I had to change: Chelsea, among the options I had, was the one that made the most sense,” he says in the Cobham training center. , his voice low but his vision of football and life that still comes loud and clear. See also The derby is from Juve. Inter at the top waiting for Roma

City – Chelsea have spent 56 million euros to take the 27-year-old from City who has scored 109 goals in 321 Premier League games and who has won four titles at Guardiola’s court. “I spent a lot of time in Manchester, I built unforgettable memories – he says with no regrets-. In the last season I had a lot of time to think: I realized that things were not going the way I wanted, that they had to change. I don’t want to look back and see an ups and downs in my career – I want to keep a high level for as long as possible. I am 27 years old, nearing my peak and cannot accept not playing regularly. I understood that I had to change. Obviously it was tough, also for my family because my children in Manchester go to school and have friends. I tried to make the best decision not only for me, but also for them ”.

Chelsea – It is this balance between career and family that makes Chelsea the perfect choice for Sterling, born in Kingston, Jamaica, but raised in London, who left as a teenager: “I went to Liverpool to grow up, then to City to live the dream. . Now I’m going back to London as a mature player, with experience, knowing what I want from life and my career: I think it’s the perfect moment – he says -. I had other options besides Chelsea, but I weighed personal goals and family needs and realized this was the right decision. Also for what the club represents: they have won a lot in recent years, played in the finals, they want to win again and continue to improve “. See also Chelsea and its harsh crisis: players pay club gasoline out of their pocket

Growth – That’s what Sterling plans to do: keep playing, scoring high-level goals. “I’m 27, I know what my standards are and what I bring to the team: it’s a level I want to maintain.” In addition to trying to score goals, as a false 9 like last Saturday in his debut against Everton or as a winger like he has played for most of his career, the new number 7 of the Blues wants to grow in other respects as well. “I want to improve as a leader, I want to be involved in team decisions, to make my voice heard more in the locker room – he says -. I am optimistic for the season and for what awaits me: I have personal goals, but those of the team come first ”. It is this determination of him that is part of what Chelsea conquered, one of the reasons that put Sterling at the top of the list of goals that Thomas Tuchel and the new owner have set for the transfer campaign. The Blues by taking him have not only added a striker capable of scoring many goals, but a player determined to be a leader, to be the star of his club. Both on and off the pitch. See also The 7 Real Madrid players who would leave the team in July

August 11, 2022 (change August 11, 2022 | 15:17)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Sterling #City #werent #wanted #Chelsea #choice