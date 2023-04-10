Sterilization, torture with electric shocks and brainwashing are hallmarks of the treatment the Uyghur people receive from the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), according to survivors of a prison camp.

“Genocide is taking place. This time at the hands of the Chinese Communist Party,” said Wisconsin Republican Representative Mike Gallagher, at the beginning of the hearing of the Elected Committee on CPC Affairs on the evening of Thursday, March 23.

Gulbahar Haitiwaji and Qelbinur Sidik have witnessed firsthand the realities of the Chinese concentration camps where Uighur Muslims are held and tortured. Speaking through interpreters, the two women told stories from the concentration camps during the Committee hearing entitled: “The Chinese Communist Party’s continuing Uyghur genocide.”

Haitiwaji is Uighur and lived and worked in China before moving to France. At the end of 2016, she was called back to China to resolve an issue about her retirement. Upon returning to China, Haitiwaji was arrested and sent to a “re-education” camp.

“First they chained my feet and then they stopped me,” Haitiwaji said. “The condition of women in detention centers is horrible. They are all handcuffed. We are not allowed to speak.”

Haitiwaji, author of the book How I Survived a Chinese ‘Reeducation’ Camp: A Uyghur Woman’s Story [Como sobrevivi a um campo de ‘reeducação’ chinês: a história de uma mulher uigur, em tradução livre]said she and other imprisoned women were interrogated and tortured.

“The rooms where we stayed had bunk beds, a bucket that served as a toilet and surveillance cameras,” Haitiwaji said in his written testimony. “There was no mattress, toilet paper, sheets or anywhere to wash yourself.”

Every day, Haitiwaji had 11 hours of Chinese language classes.

Sidik, who also testified before Congress, was one of the instructors in the “re-education” camps.

Sidik is Uzbek and works as a teacher. In 2017, she was living in China and was informed that she was being assigned a new teaching position. Sidik didn’t realize until she got to her new job that her students were Uighur Muslims living in a concentration camp.

“At every meal, they were given a Chinese bun and water, and they were monitored even to go to the bathroom,” Sidik said of his students, with the help of interpreters, adding that during the six months he was there, “none of them took bath”.

Sidik said that his students were taken out of his classroom to be interrogated. As the interrogation rooms were located close to the classrooms, she heard “a horrible sound of tortured screams”.

“There are four types of torture methods,” said Sidik. “Power button, power helmet, power glove, and a dragon chair.”

Sidik remembers that, every Monday, the prisoners were given an unknown medicine. “Once they took these drugs, their menstrual cycles stopped,” he says. “Women who were breastfeeding stopped producing breast milk after taking the drug.”

Sidik said in her written testimony that while working at a “centre” for women, she noticed that sometimes when women came to class, “they would scramble or sob, whispering that they had been sexually abused.”

Police working in the camps were “raping women, but also inserting batons, including electric ones, into their genitals and even men’s rectums,” Sidik said.

Sidik was eventually able to leave China and moved to the Netherlands, where he now lives. Haitiwaji was also able to return to France, but only after being forced to confess her alleged crimes. Now both women are calling on the United States to end the genocide of Uighur Muslims in China.

“I am asking the United States government to do the following,” Haitiwaji said in his written testimony: “pass more laws to end our suffering and hold those responsible accountable; save Uighurs and other Turkish refugees, as well as Canada; stop Americans from continuing to be complicit in the surveillance of our people and profiting from their work; preventing pension fund investments in China’s high-tech surveillance companies. I was shocked to learn that Americans are investing money in Dahua, Hikvision, Huawei , Tencent, and other companies that are known to be the power behind the Chinese state’s heavy hand on our lives”.

Adrian Zenz, a senior fellow and director in China who studies at the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation, testified before Congress following the remarks by Haitiwaji and Sidik. Zenz challenged members of Congress to follow three specific policy recommendations in response to the atrocities China is committing against Uighur Muslims: “The US government should sanction current and former central government officials implicated in these actions. My testimony contains a list So far, the US has not sanctioned a single central government official, despite being implicated. Having determined genocide in Xinjiang, second, the government should clarify how it will fulfill its obligation to prevent the crime of genocide. Third, the government must establish measures to prevent American investors, including pension funds, from investing in Chinese entities engaged in human rights violations, surveillance and military modernization.”

Gallagher, chairman of the House select committee on China, told his colleagues that “the least we can do on this committee is ensure that in fifty years – when the Xinjiang genocide is remembered as one of the abominations of the 21st century – no corporate executive , no politician, no investor, no university president can look his grandchildren in the eye and claim they didn’t know what was going on”.

© 2023 The Daily Signal. Published with permission. Original in English.