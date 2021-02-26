Dubai (Union)

A campaign organized by Dubai Municipality, in cooperation with the private sector, has ended the sterilization of 12 schools with a safe disinfectant free of alcohol and chemicals that eliminates viruses within 30 seconds.

The campaign, which continued over the past few days, included awareness workshops to educate children and students on how to prevent viruses and microbes, organized by the municipality and the “Microsafe Team for Health Schools.”

The workshops that took place via video communication and during school tours dealt with an explanation of the dangers of the Coronavirus pandemic, and 15,000 students were delivered sterilized with “MicroSave” technology, an American technology that turns water into a safe sterilizer that eliminates viruses without causing any damage to the body. .

Dubai Municipality and the “MicroSave Team for Health Schools” were keen to sterilize the surfaces, “especially devices of great use and many touch surfaces,” with the environmentally friendly microSave technology approved by the American Food and Drug Organization, the European Conformity Mark, and the Administration of Medicinal and Therapeutic Goods in Australia, in addition to the Ministry of Health and Community Protection Emirates and the Saudi Food and Drug Authority.

Dubai Municipality said: The awareness workshops included tips to introduce the importance of physical distancing, the use of masks, and encourage school students to adhere to healthy practices such as washing hands well with soap and water.

“The campaign continues in the coming weeks to spread awareness in the community and introduce the precautionary measures, and how to choose safe and reliable sterilizers approved by local and international health authorities, to prevent the dangers of chemicals in sterilizers,” said Safa Qaddumi, director of the Dubai-based “MicroSave” group.