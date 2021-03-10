D.he subwoofer is a dark figure. He usually stands in the corner, grumbles to himself and wears black. Deep tones are his profession. The neighbors know and hate him. Because it can transmit all frequencies around 100 Hertz with such force and stroke that the sound waves do not stop in front of the masonry. Music listeners usually ignore him when they put their stereo system together, and home cinema enthusiasts secure his services so that the living room cracks and rattles when the tatters fly in the film.

With The Pearl Sub, Cabasse is now turning the concept of the subwoofer on its head. He appears as a radiant and handsome fellow. The French make him a star. It not only contains an amplifier with up to 2000 watts that moves the 25 centimeter membrane. Two power amplifiers with up to 600 watts are available to operate passive speakers. You don’t need more than an active subwoofer and speakers. Because The Pearl Sub has integrated a network player that manages digital sources. He uses the app to play music from streaming services such as Spotify, Qobuz or Deezer. It also accesses music that is on a network hard drive. Files that are stored on a USB stick find digital input as well as the optical input, which could be a CD player.