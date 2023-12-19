The Ministry of Emiratisation and Human Resources announced the approval of a “private teacher work permit” with the Ministry of Education, with the aim of organizing the provision of educational lessons outside the framework of educational institutions to students by qualified individuals in a way that provides them with a direct income, including teachers registered in government or private schools, and employees. Workers in the government and private sectors, the non-working group, and juvenile school students aged 15-18 years, in addition to university students.

The Ministry of Emiratisation and Human Resources said through its official account on the social networking site “X” “Twitter”, previously, that the permit is granted free of charge for two years, and it entitles its beneficiaries to practice private teaching after signing a conduct document according to the model approved by the Ministry of Education.

The Ministry has attached an electronic link to know how to submit an application to obtain a permit through their website http://mohre.gov.ae.