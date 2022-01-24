British Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to take several measures to save his political image and career after the Downing Street party scandal during the lockdown. The possible steps of the politician were revealed in an interview with Lenta.ru by the head of the Center for British Studies at the Institute of Europe of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Valdai Club expert Elena Ananyeva.

The scientist suggested that the operation to “rescue” Johnson would be to send the forces of the British Navy to stop the flow of illegal migrants across the English Channel. She also recalled that the head of government intends to lift all coronavirus restrictions at the end of January. “These measures are intended to ease his position in public opinion, but will it help the health care system? A big question, ”concluded Ananyeva.

The expert noted that against the backdrop of the discovery of new details of “wine Fridays” at Johnson’s residence, even conservative supporters wanted his resignation. However, in her opinion, the British prime minister is unlikely to leave on his own. “He can resign only if he is forced by the parliamentary faction or the Conservative Party,” Ananyeva said. According to the scientist, Johnson is trying to shift the blame to others, so the resignations of officials may soon follow.

Earlier, Johnson tried to justify himself for participating in parties organized in the garden of his London residence during the coronavirus quarantine. “Nobody warned me that it was against the rules, I would remember it,” the politician said. At the same time, former assistant to the head of government, Dominic Cummings, caught him in a lie.