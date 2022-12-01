If you have made the decision to join uber to generate extra income with your vehicle or, you want to take it as a full-time job, you should know that it is necessary that you notify the Service tax administration (SAT).

Request an appointment to the SAT

That’s why today in Debate we share the steps to register in the SAT for Uber and how much is paid, the first thing you have to know is that from the application of the mobility provider company you can request your appointment with the SAT.

Once you have your appointment with the SAT To register you will be given your Federal Taxpayer Registry Code (RFC), likewise they will give you your signature or FAITHFUL.

You must have a CSD

The process of registering with the SAT as an Uber is mandatory, so you have to present the necessary documentation, you must also have a CSD which can be downloaded from the Certifica app and then you have to validate it, remember that all this data can be saved in a safe place and keep track of the password of your signature and the CSD.

Once they have passed at least 72 hours of the procedure in the SAT and that it has activated all your digital files, then it is time for you to capture them in the uber app.

Requirements to register in the SAT for Uber

+ USB stick with the requirement file (.req) generated by the certified app

+ Email

+ Certificate of e.firma, with the official form FE request

+ Proof of address not older than 3 months

+ CURP

+ Mexicans by naturalization present original and certified copy of Letter of naturalization

+ Foreigners must present the document proving their immigration status

+ If you already have an RFC, present proof of tax address

+ Natural persons in wages and salaries must present an INE credential, this to verify their address

+ Valid official identification of the taxpayer: INE, passport, valid professional license or driver’s license

What tax regime should I have for Uber?

For him tax regime must be selected VAT on Service Feeand it is that as a consequence of the Tax Reform presented by the federal Executive and that will enter into force on January 1, 2022 Uber in accordance with the law, must apply a Value Added tax on the service fee charged on each trip made.

That’s why if you don’t upload your digital stamps to Uber You can be creditor of a sanction by the SAT to the platform, Uber can then discount your earnings by up to 36 percent.

Registering correctly in the SAT requires your tax payment of 10.1 percent, of this 8 percent is VAT and 2.1 percent ISR.

How much is paid to the Uber SAT?

now that you know how to sign up for san for uber You should also take into account that if you are in provisional payments Uber’s withholding is 100 percent of the ISR in addition to 8 percent VAT of the 16 percent that it gives in total.

There is also the option that you have your income by the method of final paymentsIn this case, Uber withholds 100 percent of the ISR and VAT that you must pay.