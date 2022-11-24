It sometimes seems as if we want to be the best boy in the class in our corner of the world, while in other places they just keep doing what they want. It is therefore nice to see that even in America they are working on reducing emissions. Or at least in the state of California, where the inhabitants undoubtedly have the same best-boy feeling when looking at the rest of the US.

California now has an ambitious plan to phase out diesel trucks. All-in 2024 – so in two years – they want to ban new diesel trucks around busy railways and ports. The word ‘new’ is important here, because existing diesels can continue to drive around until 2035. Ultimately, by 2045, almost all diesel trucks should be gone from California.

The California Air Resources Board came up with the proposal. They first focus on ports, train stations and distribution centers because these busy places are often located near residential areas and the emissions cause health problems for the inhabitants. For example, home-grown companies could use the Tesla Semi.

SFGate reports that the proposal can of course also count on a lot of resistance. There are the usual questions about the charging network, but also other practical objections such as employees taking the vehicles home at the end of the day. Do they have to charge at home? On the other hand, there are environmental organizations pushing for tighter deadlines.