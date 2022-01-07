Words that are anything but soft those used by Frank Stephenson about BMW XM, the plug-in hybrid concept SUV that the German carmaker unveiled last November. The famous designer with a past in the creative department of the Munich brand attacked the prototype, even calling the side section of the high-wheeled model “ridiculous”. “The side view has to be, in my opinion, probably the most ridiculous side view I’ve ever seen on a vehicle to date. And that includes more than 100 years of automotive design “ stated the famous designer bluntly, with a background also in Mini, Ferrari, Maserati, Fiat, Lancia, Alfa Romeo and McLaren.

The former BMW then also observed some elements that it tends to be positive, such as the bonnet with a monolithic structure and the dark rib that runs along the entire side in the upper part of the door, ideally following the belt line up to the rear where joins the internal silhouette of the upright: “I don’t like it per se, but it’s a way to manage the design of the door handles, to eliminate that clutter on the side of the vehicle”, explained Stephenson. “It’s a nice way to desensitize, or actually downgrade, the side of the vehicle.”

Stephenson then tries to do a deeper analysis, trying to explain through different theories the reason that would push BMW to give life to models so discussed and divisive. According to the creative, in fact, the German house could be willing to attract customers again by first creating something that can hardly please the public and then returning to its classic stylistic language, thus winning back the indignant customers. Stephenson then also speculates that BMW may have simply decided to broaden the horizons, taking the design to extremes to go further. Finally, the famous designer also speculates that the German car manufacturer may have “simply lost his mind”. BMW for its part remains more than satisfied with the work done with XM.