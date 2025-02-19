Either the manic barber of ‘Sweeney Todd’the review of the popular stories of ‘Into the woods’ or the difficulties of life in the couple of ‘Company’, the works of Stephen Sondheim are distinguished to the league. They are risky, they are extreme, they are adult, beautiful and entertaining and leave the spectator amazed and perplexed at the same time. His seal is so personal and, at the same time, so imitated, that his figure has become an unquestionable totem. The Shakespeare of musical theater? “At least as regards the multiple interpretations of their works and their possible theatrical adaptations, there is no doubt,” he says Alberto Mira.

Under the title ‘Stephen Sondheim’s musical theater »(Akal)Look dissect, assembly to assembly and number to number, the race of the great renovator of the genre of the late twentieth century. Professor of Oxford Brookes University, expert in cinema and audiovisual language, Mira has put the magnifying glass in a complex man who put lyrics to ‘West Side Story’ in the 50s, the most popular song of it was invented, ‘America’ because The producers said that a large number was missing, and then revolutionized Broadway with the invention of the conceptual musical with ‘Company’.

From Hammerstein to Lapine

His life, like all good stories, begins with a coincidence. After the divorce of his parents, Sondheim moves to a country house in the state of Pennsilvania. One of his neighbors was Oscar Hammerstein II, the great duo librettist Rodgers & Hammersteincreators of ‘Oklahoma!’ It will begin to internalize that music can lead a history in the most effective way, as if traveling on top of a wave, and turning a play into something overwhelming. “If Hammerstein had been a plumber, I think it would have been the best plumber after having met him,” said Sondheim.

The bug already has it inside. He is going to be a composer and is going to be a lyricist and will be the great revolutionary of musical theater. Start standing on Broadway and collaborate with the greatest very soon. With Leonard Bernstein in ‘West Side Story’, who already had direction and choreography from another great, Jerome Robbins. Hal Prince produces his first great success, ‘Golfus de Rome’which would arrive in Spain in its film version. And with Jule Styne he wrote the lyrics of his musical ‘Gypsy’.









It was not until 1970 that his name separates from the rest and his signature begins to weigh and shine. With the premiere of ‘Company’ the critic is shock. We are talking about a work work, but without argument, in what is considered the First conceptual musical of history. The spectator does not follow a story with final resolution, but only sees different bullets joined as if it were a vazevil. Of course, they all refer to the same topic, with a central character as the axis of the show. «Instead of working only with the score, Sondheim seeks, in the libretto and the concrete staging, the right sound. He wants every dramatic moment to have his accurate accurate music, ”says Mira.

Katherine Hepburn’s tears seeing ‘Follies!’

To this great criticism of criticisms begin to appear its great popular successes as ‘A Little Night Music‘or’ into the woods’. It also has its failures, today turned into classics, such as ‘Follies’ Or ‘Merrily We Go Along’, but Sondheim is already synonymous with quality. Its prestige is universal. It is known that Katherine Hepburn was seen crying in the intermediate of the premiere of ‘Follies’ in 1971 due to the impact of the story. ‘Cold and lacking emotion’; He described it, however, the New York Times critic.

The book of Mira is divided into two parts. The first analyzes work by work of Sondheim and the second focuses more on specific numbers, today iconic, such as the mythical ‘Send in the clowns’one of the most versioned songs in history with famous interpretations such as those of Judy Collins or Frank Sinatra.

Another reference is the song ‘Being Alive’of the musical ‘Company’, which Antonio Banderas recently adapted with the company of his Soho de Málaga theater. The song has also received multiple versions. What makes it great is that it is the only one that music completely changes the meaning of words. Bobby, the central character, is a 35 -year -old single man with difficulty having lasting relationships. This song is the great conclusion of the show. Desperate, Bobby sings derogatory the characteristics of life as a couple, but as the song progresses, those same words will stop sounding and they will sound almost to desire, at prayer, to prayer.

The curious thing about ‘Company’ is that some criticized that a homosexual man, who had not had significant sentimental relationships until that moment, dared to talk about marriage and the couple in that raw way. What nobody agreed is whether he criticized marriage or exalted it, another proof of Sondheim’s genius. It is clear that the creator of ‘Sunday in the Park with George’ deserved a monograph like this.