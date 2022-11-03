Stephen King writes books by profession, most of which only really come into their own on page three hundred; big leaps into hell and out again need a run-up. On Twitter, where different rules apply than in the broad epic, he has now engaged in an exchange of words with the new owner of this platform.

Elon Musk is thinking publicly about collecting money for Twitter services and features that were previously free because he needs gravel after acquiring the store. So King bumps into Musk, Musk smacks him back. Is King possibly using his world bestseller celebrities as a sounding board when haggling?

The literary agent Andrew Wylie recently accused him of something similar: According to Wylie, King’s frequent statements against concentration surges on the literature market were all attempts to stop changes in the balance of power, which could also force people who read a lot to lower their profit expectations. In reality, years ago, King contractually had his usual advances reduced (not without business sense: at the same time he had the revenue share increased) in order, as he publicly explained at the time, to free the relevant money for the promotion of younger talents.

fox and rabbit

So, on the Twitter bickering, does he line up with, say, comic book artist Neal Adams, who once used his status as a cash-printing machine for Superman publisher DC to force that company to treat some of the precursors to the superhero boom better ?







It may be, but if you prefer to read thick books full of fairy tales, sagas and fables instead of short messages (like King, who has stated that he has received some inspiration from these sources), the back and forth between King and Musk may remind you of the fight between the hearted rabbit Br’er Rabbit and the evil fox Br’er Fox, about whom one of the Uncle Remus stories, which is quite famous in the USA, tells the story: the fox puts a doll dipped in tar on the rabbit’s neck, to which the long ear immediately sticks hopelessly . Any attempt to break free only strengthens the infernal bondage.

Twitter is just such a tar doll: Anyone who attacks Musk there is also serving a shop that is there for nothing other than the addictive fabrication, duplication and further processing of dark, sticky arousal goo.

So many who still think they can talk about anything there are actually talking about nothing but the place itself, grunting through minds and hearts in endless threads like some sallow glowing scary worm from a King story, grunting along excretes the basic substance of a gigantic, shapeless heap of opinion-slime, which sooner or later buries every piece of information, every thought and every straight sentence under itself.

To which of course this text also makes its modest satanic contribution, as it should be in the shadow of Stephen King: pure horror.