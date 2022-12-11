Guadalajara, Jalisco.- “Pure magic”, referred to the renowned writer of horror novels, Stephen Kingon pinocchiothe new film directed by Guillermo del Toro Y Mark Gustafson.

“PINOCCHIO (Netflix): Pure magic”, he wrote through his social networks.

However, this is not the first time that artists from the art industry praise the work co-directed by Guillermo del Toro in stop motion animation.

Taylor Swift explained that his “imagination, that visual vocabulary, that amazing body of work. Have those narration ranges and in some way print your distinctive, artistic mark on each work”, about the filmmaker from Guadalajara.

Matt Braleyone of the directors of the animated series Gravity Fallscongratulated the entertainer Patrick McHale and Del Toro for Pinocchio, which he explained “I think is my favorite movie of the year.”

cruz contrerasMexican animator in productions such as Spider-Man into the Spider-Verse either sea ​​monsterreferred to “what level of animation wow […] I have no idea how they achieved such fluid movement in stop motion.”

“Pinocchio is beautiful, funny and amazing. I have no words,” he explained. Edgar Delgadoartist of marvel comics.

Matthew A.Cherryfilm director and former American football player called the audience to see the film: “It really is an incredible film with a great heart, as well as a great technical achievement.”

The film has been available since December 9 on the Netflix streaming platform, and is already in the Top 1 in Mexico.