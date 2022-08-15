The streaming war is forcing platforms to release their best movies and series to get more subscribers. In that sense, Apple TV + has surprised users and Stephen King himself with his new production “Black bird” (“Locked up with the devil”).

“Brilliant and fascinating. A Dennis Lehane masterpiece. All episodes now available, ”wrote the horror master on his official Twitter account, encouraging his fans to give the show a chance.

What is it about?

“Inspired by true events, it all begins when the star high school football player, son of a decorated cop and convicted drug dealer, is sentenced to 10 years in prison and given two options: enter a maximum security prison and befriend him. of alleged serial killer Larry Hall, or serve his full sentence without the option of parole,” says the official synopsis.

Who is who?

Taron Egerton as James Keene

Paul Walter Hauser as Larry Hall

Sepideh Moafi as Lauren McCauley

Greg Kinnear as Brian Miller

Ray Liotta as James ‘Big Jim’ Keene.

What does the critic say?

“Dennis Lehane’s penchant for authentic determination is on full display in ‘Black Bird,’ an absorbing prison drama distinguished by its moral complexity and elevated by an exceptional ensemble,” the critics ruled.