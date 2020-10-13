American science fiction writer Stephen King in his microblog on Twitter on Monday, October 12, left a review of the Russian TV series “Epidemic”.

Talking about his impressions, the horror master briefly described what you should know about the TV drama directed by Pavel Kostomarov.

TO THE LAKE, a pretty darn good Russian series on Netflix. Four things to know:

1. There’s a plague.

2. There’s lots of snow and cold (Russia, stupid).

3. Everybody drinks vodka.

4. Weak-ass spoiler alert: the little kid is a pain in the ass. – Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 11, 2020

So, the writer compared the series with spaghetti westerns, only “with snow and a deadly virus”, and also noted that for some reason “some things are removed topsy-turvy.”

Epidemic premiered on the American streaming service Netflix on October 7. On the service, the picture is called To the lake. The script for the series was written by Roman Kantor based on the novel by Russian writer Yana Wagner “Vongozero”.

“The very fact that Stephen King is watching a series based on my book certainly does not fit into my head. But the praise, of course, primarily refers to the filmmakers, not to me, “- Wagner admitted in an interview with “Federal News Agency”…

According to the plot of the series, a pandemic of an unknown respiratory virus begins in the country, cities are closed, marauders come to them, and the main characters, despite the difficult relations between them, unite to survive, the website writes. aif.ru…

On October 12, it was reported that the Russian TV series Epidemic, which entered the top 5 in terms of views on the American streaming service Netflix in the world, broke the record for the cost of selling on this platform for Russian producers. The cost of the series was about $ 1.5 million.