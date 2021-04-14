Lisey’s Story, the miniseries written entirely by Stephen King and directed by the Chilean Pablo Larrain, already has a release date. Apple TV +, the streaming service of the company that Steve Jobs founded, announced that the dramatic horror story hits the platform on June 4.

Julianne Moore and Clive Owen -who already worked together on Man’s children– star in this thriller based on the homonymous novel that the writer published in 2006 about the widow of a famous novelist who lives haunted by supernatural memories and experiences.

All eight chapters of this original Apple fiction are written by King, an unusual practice in television adaptations of literary works.

Stephen King wrote the eight episodes of the television adaptation of “Lisey’s Story” directed by Chilean Pablo Larraín. Photo Clarín Archive

The best seller and renowned Chilean filmmaker – known for his biopics about Neruda and Jackie Kennedy – joined forces with JJ Abrams, producer of Lisey’s Story together with the Warner Bros.

It is not the first time that Abrams and King collaborate together, since both coincided in two other series: Castle rock, a psychological horror that aired its two seasons on Hulu; and the science fiction story 11.22.63, starring James Franco and based on the novelist’s eponymous book.

“I have a creative relationship with JJ Abrams that goes back to Lost, when Entertainment Weekly brought us together to chat about the series “explained the prolific author during a press conference in February in which Apple announced its television news.

Chilling plot

Lisey’s Story tells the sinister experience of Lisey Landon, who, two years after the death of her husband, the famous novelist Scott Landon, begins to experience a series of paranormal events that become memories of a repressed and forgotten past.

Moore, who turned 60 on December 3, will play the protagonist. She is one of the few actresses who won the four major awards in the film industry: the Oscar, the Golden Globe, the BAFTA Award and the SAG for her different performances in film productions, among which it is worth highlighting Always alice Y Hannibal.

Julianne Moore and Clive Owen have already worked together in “Niños del hombre” (2006), by Alfonso Cuarón. Photo Clarín Archive

Owen, for his part, will be the one who puts himself in the shoes of the late husband. The British actor was also awarded for his performances. He won a Golden Globe and a BAFTA for best supporting actor for his role in Closer. In addition, he was nominated for an Oscar.

In Lisey’s Story there will be other well-known names such as Oscar nominee Joan Allen (Nixon, The conspiracy) and Jennifer Jason Leigh (The 8 most hated) and Dane DeHaan (Valerian and the city of a thousand planets, Chronicle).

Chilean Pablo Larraín directed the miniseries “Lisey’s Story,” which premieres June 4 on Apple TV +. Photo Clarín Archive

This is the star project of the arsenal of novelties with which Apple intends to compete against Netflix and HBO. Through Apple TV +, it will premiere a dozen series that include comedies Mythic Quest Y Schmigadoon !; the drama Physical, starring Rose Byrne; and documentaries about Mark Ronson and Louis Armstrong.

In recent months, the company has spared no budget to sign popular television faces like Jennifer Aniston, Oprah Winfrey and Keira Knightley, alongside movie icons like Martin Scorsese, Sofia Coppola, Ewan McGregor and Tom Hanks.

POS