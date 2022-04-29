British cosmologist Stephen Hawking, who died in 2018, was a superstar scientist. Thousands of people gathered to say goodbye when his ashes were interred at Westminster Abbey, alongside celebrities Isaac Newton and Charles Darwin. He is known to the general public thanks to his book A Brief History of Time, which appeared in 1988 – a bestseller that is on many (unread) shelves. He has also appeared in TV shows such as The Simpsons and The Big Bang Theory† Always recognizable by its iconic appearance: in a wheelchair with speech computer.





His most recent wheelchair, the jacket he got from the makers of The Simpsons and other artifacts from Hawking’s life are now on display at the Science Museum in London. The exhibition is modest and borders the impressive space research room. It’s easy to walk past if you’re distracted by full-sized replicas of satellites and of the Eagle that took Armstrong and Aldrin to the moon.

But Hawking’s corner is worth a visit. Hawking’s few utensils and personal memorabilia come from his former office at Cambridge University. Besides the famous wheelchair, one of the most striking objects is a scribbled blackboard. The drawings and equations were made by scientists who attended an international conference in Cambridge in 1980, organized by Hawking. During that conference, the feeling prevailed that a ‘theory of everything’ was within reach. It would merge two important physical theories: quantum mechanics, which describes the world at the smallest level, and Einstein’s general theory of relativity, which is about the largest. That turned out to be optimistic. Physicists are still searching for this theory.

In videos, a colleague talks about working with the iconic cosmologist and explains some of Hawking’s ideas about black holes. For example, the exhibition also teaches some physics to visitors who come for a superstar scientist.