One of most famous black hole laws, the law of the area predicted by physicist Stephen Hawking, has been confirmed by research on gravitational waves. Despite their mysterious nature, black holes are thought to follow a few simple rules, according to the black hole area theorem, developed by Hawking in the early 1970s, black holes cannot decrease in surface area over time.

The law of area fascinates physicists because it reflects a well-known rule of physics that disorder, or entropy, cannot decrease over time. Instead, entropy steadily increases. This is “an exciting suggestion that black hole areas are something fundamental and important“Says the astrophysicist Will Farr of Stony Brook University in New York and the Flatiron Institute in New York City.

The surface of a lonely black hole will not change: after all, nothing can escape from the inside. However, if you throw something into a black hole, it will gain more mass, increasing its surface area. But the incoming object could also spin the black hole, which reduces the surface area. Stephen Hawking’s law of area says that the increase in surface area is due to the additional mass will always exceed the decrease in the surface area due to the addition of spin.

Stephen Hawking’s Area Law: The Study

To test this law of the area, MIT astrophysicist Maximiliano Isi, Farr and others used the ripples in spacetime caused by two black holes that spiraled inward and merged into a larger black hole. The surface of a black hole is defined by its event horizon, the boundary within which it is impossible to escape.

According to area law, the event horizon area of ​​the newly formed black hole should be at least as large as the event horizon areas of the two original black holes combined. The team analyzed data from the first ever detected gravitational waves, which were detected by theAdvanced Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory, LIGO, in 2015.

The researchers divided the gravitational wave data into two time segments, before and after the merger, and calculated the surface areas of black holes in each period. The surface area of ​​the newly formed black hole was greater than that of the two initial black holes combined, confirming the law of the area with a 95% confidence level, the team reports in an article that appeared in Physical Review Letters.

“This is the first time we can give it a percentage“Says Isi. Stephen Hawking’s area law is the result of the theory of general relativity, which describes the physics of black holes and gravitational waves. Previous gravitational wave analyzes have agreed with the predictions of general relativity and thus have already suggested that the law of the area cannot be totally wrong.

But the new study “it is a more explicit confirmationOf the area law, says physicist Cecilia Buyers of the University of Maryland at College Park, who was not involved in the research. So far, general relativity describes black holes well. But scientists do not fully understand what happens where general relativity, which typically applies to large objects such as black holes, meets quantum mechanics, which describes small things like atoms and subatomic particles.

In that quantum realm, strange things can happen. For example, black holes can release a faint haze of particles called Hawking radiation, another idea developed by Stephen Hawking in the 1970s. This effect could allow black holes to shrink, violating area law, but only for extremely long periods of time, so it wouldn’t affect the relatively rapid merging of black holes that LIGO saw.

Physicists are looking for an improved theory that combines the two disciplines in a new improved theory of quantum gravity. Any failure of black holes to abide by the rules of general relativity could point physicists in the right direction to find that new theory. So physicists tend to be grumpy about the enduring success of general relativity, Farr says. “We’re like, ah it was right again.“