British actor Stephen Greif, recognized for his role in the series The Crown and other British audiovisual and theatrical productions, has died this Monday at the age of 78.

The news has been shared by his representation agency, Michelle Braidman Associatesvia Twitter: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our wonderful client Stephen Greif. His extensive career included numerous roles on screen and stage, including with the British National Theatre, the Royal Shakespeare Company and in the West End. “We will miss him very much and our thoughts are with his family and friends,” the agency added in the message accompanying the announcement of his death.

Stephen Greif’s works include appearances in series such as The Crown (Netflix), where he played the Speaker of the British Parliament Sir Bernard Weatherhill in the fourth season, released in 2020, and the long-running British daily series eastenders Y Coronation Street.

Born in Sawbridgeworth, in the county of Hertfordshire, Stephen Greif attended the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London and became a member of the National Theater Company at the Old Vic and South Bank. According to the British press, Greif starred in numerous stage productions in the 1960s and it would not be until the early 1970s when his career moved to the big screen, with the character of space commander Travis in the science fiction series Blake’s 7issued between 1978 and 1981.

Messages of support for his relatives and in tribute to the British actor have arrived from the world of culture, as the director and actor of doctor who Barnaby Edwards. “’I am very saddened to know that Stephen Greif has left us. A rock-solid performer, with a voice as liquid and deadly as molten lava. When it came to playing villains, he was second to none. His sharp wit and obvious intelligence made him a joy to direct. Thanks for the fun, Stephen,” Edwards shared via Twitter.

