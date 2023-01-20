With a stellar performance by Jayson Tatum and Dominican Al Horford, the boston celtics defeated the 121-118 overtime Thursday against Golden State Warriors in small revenge for his painful defeat in the last NBA Finals.

The Celtics, who had also lost to the team of Stephen Curry andn their first game of this season in December, they overcame a low-key shooting night to seal their eighth consecutive victory, consolidating their lead in the Eastern Conference (34-12).

(Mourning: the ‘queen of hiking’ passed away, after a fall of more than 200 meters, video)

(Piqué forgets Shakira and leaves Spain without Clara Chía: ‘pearl’ of the former player)

On the side of the Warriors, who descend to eighth place in the West (22-23),

Curry had 29 points on 6 3-pointers, one from beyond midfield at the halftime buzzer.

Golden State entered the game with a shorter-than-usual fivesome and the Celtics made them pay off by charging the game on their two tall men, Robert Williams III and Al Horfordwho took charge of 8 of his team’s first 17 points.

Crazy

Curry’s genius left the defending champions ahead at halftime (55-54) and propelled them to leads of up to 11 points.

An agonizing three-pointer from Brown, his only one of the game, tied it at 106 before

Curry, well defended by Horford, missed a shot that would have prevented overtime.

With an additional life, the Celtics led the victory with consecutive triples by Horford and Tatum that put them with a seven-point lead with 86 seconds to go that was unattainable for the defending champions.

“I’m disappointed that we didn’t finish the game, but I know we can do it,” said Warriors coach, Steve Kerr. “Better now than in the playoffs.”

(Shakira and Piqué: composer of the song “he let go of his tongue” and gave it away, video)

Sports