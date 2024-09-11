Warriors player says he is aware of opportunities in US basketball leagues

Stephen Curry said he is interested in buying a franchise in the NBA (National Basketball Association) or the WNBA (Women’s National Basketball Association). The statement was made during an event in New York, as reported by the newspaper SportsPro Media.

In an interview on Bloomberg Power Players New York, the Golden State Warriors star said he wants to participate in the leagues’ expansion. “I’ll definitely keep an eye on that and how the expansion process works,” he stated.

After the league struck an 11-year home media rights deal with Amazon, ESPN and NBCthe NBA is considering expanding to Las Vegas and Seattle. The estimate is US$ 76 billion (approximately R$ 429 billion at the current exchange rate).

The women’s basketball league is planning to add more teams, aiming to have 16 teams by 2028. Portland is on the list of potential new franchises. Curry has expressed interest in both leagues, saying he is “definitely curious about both sides.”

Even with Curry’s possible interest, there is an NBA rule that prevents players from being owners and players at the same time. However, a player can acquire up to 4% of a WNBA franchise.

Expansion fees for new NBA teams could reach $4 billion. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver told reporters in an interview that the league is not ready to move forward with expansion without specific decisions on markets.

Curry became a co-owner of a golf team at TGL, TMRW Sportsin San Francisco. He is also developing his “Curry Brand” at Under Armour.

LeBron James, another big name in basketball, has also shown interest in owning NBA franchises. The athlete is in talks with RedBird Capital Partners and the Fenway Sports Group to have a franchise in Las Vegas.