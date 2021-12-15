Golden State Warrior point guard Stephen Curry became the NBA (National Basketball Association) record holder last Tuesday night in three-point shots converted in the regular season by overtaking Ray Allen. In a game against the New York Knicks in New York at Madison Square Garden Gym, Curry converted two three-balls in the first quarter and set a new North American basketball league record.

With the four baskets he made tonight, Curry hit 2,978 three in 789 games, beating point guard Ray Allen, who had 2,973 three in 1,300 games. Having broken his record, Allen, who was in high school, greeted Curry.

Curry started the match at the Garden needing just two out of three to set the new record, after converting 5 shots in 15 attempts in Monday’s victory over the Indiana Pacers when he scored 26 points.

In Tuesday night’s game against the Knicks, Curry converted five shots out of three in 14 attempts and scored 22 points. Golden State beat the Knicks 105-96 and maintain their best campaign of the season, with 23 wins and five losses.

